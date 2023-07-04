Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) on Track to Reach $34.00 in a Year

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) is 14.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.32 and a high of $39.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UCTT stock was last observed hovering at around $38.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.92% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -18.75% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.00, the stock is 3.24% and 16.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -1.20% at the moment leaves the stock 18.72% off its SMA200. UCTT registered 27.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.69.

The stock witnessed a 12.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.60%, and is 5.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) has around 7765 employees, a market worth around $1.68B and $2.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 197.92 and Fwd P/E is 15.90. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.95% and -2.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.20% this year.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.80M, and float is at 43.73M with Short Float at 2.80%.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bentinck Bill,the company’sPresident, Services Business. SEC filings show that Bentinck Bill sold 9,784 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $36.19 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50775.0 shares.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Cho Paul Yoonku (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 176 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $36.10 per share for $6354.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19836.0 shares of the UCTT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, LIGGETT EMILY M (Director) disposed off 3,701 shares at an average price of $32.48 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 37,226 shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT).

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Azenta Inc. (AZTA) that is trading -36.20% down over the past 12 months and Entegris Inc. (ENTG) that is 21.63% higher over the same period. Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) is 52.60% up on the 1-year trading charts.