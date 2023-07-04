Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE) is 48.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.29 and a high of $20.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UVE stock was last observed hovering at around $15.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.74% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 31.74% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.70, the stock is -1.44% and -2.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 84203.0 and changing 1.75% at the moment leaves the stock 15.52% off its SMA200. UVE registered 21.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.26.

The stock witnessed a 6.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.83%, and is 1.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) has around 1223 employees, a market worth around $469.90M and $1.25B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.97. Profit margin for the company is -1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.32% and -22.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.70%).

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -211.10% this year.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.38M, and float is at 27.40M with Short Float at 2.00%.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PIETRANGELO MICHAEL,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that PIETRANGELO MICHAEL sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $16.34 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92425.0 shares.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that DOWNES SEAN P (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $16.87 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.33 million shares of the UVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, DOWNES SEAN P (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $16.02 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 1,345,591 shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE).

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HCI Group Inc. (HCI) that is trading -8.50% down over the past 12 months and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) that is 53.41% higher over the same period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) is 18.34% up on the 1-year trading charts.