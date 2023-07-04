VC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Visteon Corporation (VC) Now

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) is 10.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $97.25 and a high of $171.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VC stock was last observed hovering at around $143.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.53%.

Currently trading at $145.14, the stock is -0.44% and 2.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 86798.0 and changing 1.07% at the moment leaves the stock 2.28% off its SMA200. VC registered 40.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.55.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.45%, and is 3.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.57% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Visteon Corporation (VC) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $4.12B and $3.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.45 and Fwd P/E is 14.91. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.24% and -15.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 201.40% this year.

Visteon Corporation (VC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.20M, and float is at 27.89M with Short Float at 3.15%.

Visteon Corporation (VC) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Visteon Corporation (VC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lawande Sachin,the company’sCEO & President. SEC filings show that Lawande Sachin sold 516 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $150.27 per share for a total of $77539.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Visteon Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Lawande Sachin (CEO & President) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $150.48 per share for $1.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the VC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Rouquet Jerome (Senior Vice President & CFO) disposed off 9,657 shares at an average price of $151.97 for $1.47 million. The insider now directly holds 13,202 shares of Visteon Corporation (VC).

Visteon Corporation (VC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lear Corporation (LEA) that is trading 15.28% up over the past 12 months and Aptiv PLC (APTV) that is 15.67% higher over the same period. Magna International Inc. (MGA) is 4.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.