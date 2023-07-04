Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) up 43.93% since start of the year

Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) is 43.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.84 and a high of $6.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 18.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.52, the stock is 8.08% and 17.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 2.03% at the moment leaves the stock 34.73% off its SMA200. VRA registered 50.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.44.

The stock witnessed a 36.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.85%, and is 2.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) has around 2180 employees, a market worth around $199.71M and $495.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.99. Profit margin for the company is -11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.58% and -0.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.50%).

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vera Bradley Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -466.10% this year.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.79M, and float is at 22.66M with Short Float at 1.29%.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -4.03% down over the past 12 months and Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (TLF) that is -3.27% lower over the same period. Tapestry Inc. (TPR) is 42.63% up on the 1-year trading charts.