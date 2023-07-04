Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 42.13% Upside

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) is 7.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.15 and a high of $5.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DSP stock was last observed hovering at around $4.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.13% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 13.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.34, the stock is -1.59% and -1.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 96614.0 and changing -5.86% at the moment leaves the stock 1.82% off its SMA200. DSP registered -14.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.53.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.23%, and is 0.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.65% over the week and 6.29% over the month.

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) has around 308 employees, a market worth around $262.35M and $196.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.78% and -27.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-83.20%).

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viant Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -52.10% this year.

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.15M, and float is at 14.22M with Short Float at 3.45%.

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VALDES MAX O,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that VALDES MAX O sold 5,147 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $4.45 per share for a total of $22904.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69913.0 shares.

Viant Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that VALDES MAX O (Director) sold a total of 5,147 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $4.30 per share for $22132.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75060.0 shares of the DSP stock.

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 10.04% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is 10.23% higher over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is 22.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.