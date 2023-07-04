VirTra Inc. (VTSI) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

VirTra Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) is 66.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.70 and a high of $8.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VTSI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.15% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 2.75% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.78, the stock is -0.94% and 12.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 78338.0 and changing 2.23% at the moment leaves the stock 44.93% off its SMA200. VTSI registered 58.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.32.

The stock witnessed a 0.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 94.50%, and is 6.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.53% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

VirTra Inc. (VTSI) has around 121 employees, a market worth around $81.85M and $31.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.65 and Fwd P/E is 16.04. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.27% and -8.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

VirTra Inc. (VTSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VirTra Inc. (VTSI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VirTra Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.80% this year.

VirTra Inc. (VTSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.92M, and float is at 10.38M with Short Float at 0.21%.

VirTra Inc. (VTSI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at VirTra Inc. (VTSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Givens John F. II,the company’sCo-Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Givens John F. II bought 6,550 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $4.65 per share for a total of $30458.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 84772.0 shares.

VirTra Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Givens John F. II (Co-Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $6.04 per share for $30193.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78222.0 shares of the VTSI stock.