Waldencast plc (WALD) on Track to Reach $11.25 in a Year

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) is -15.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.56 and a high of $12.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WALD stock was last observed hovering at around $7.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $11.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.96% off the consensus price target high of $11.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 29.91% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.71, the stock is -17.47% and -17.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -14.15% off its SMA200. WALD registered -21.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.19%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$48.54.

The stock witnessed a -21.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.70%, and is -17.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.09% over the week and 5.24% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 42.83. Distance from 52-week low is 17.47% and -36.28% from its 52-week high.

Waldencast plc (WALD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Waldencast plc (WALD) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Waldencast plc (WALD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.12M, and float is at 26.15M with Short Float at 0.04%.