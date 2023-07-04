What should you know before buying stock in Artivion Inc. (AORT)

Artivion Inc. (NYSE: AORT) is 42.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.64 and a high of $23.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AORT stock was last observed hovering at around $17.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $17.24, the stock is 7.96% and 14.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 93679.0 and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 28.23% off its SMA200. AORT registered -8.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.56.

The stock witnessed a 16.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.60%, and is 9.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

Artivion Inc. (AORT) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $676.50M and $319.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.84% and -26.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

Artivion Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.10% this year.

Artivion Inc. (AORT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.43M, and float is at 37.23M with Short Float at 8.36%.

Artivion Inc. (AORT) Insider Activity

A total of 110 insider transactions have happened at Artivion Inc. (AORT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 61 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Getz Matthew A,the company’sVP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that Getz Matthew A sold 6,329 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $15.88 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30387.0 shares.

Artivion Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Maier Dennis B (SVP, Operations) sold a total of 16,254 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $15.27 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34724.0 shares of the AORT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Mackin James P (President & CEO) disposed off 9,990 shares at an average price of $13.41 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 551,880 shares of Artivion Inc. (AORT).

Artivion Inc. (AORT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) that is trading -24.12% down over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -8.05% lower over the same period. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is 43.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.