What should you know before buying stock in AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMK) is 27.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.88 and a high of $33.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMK stock was last observed hovering at around $29.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.54% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 2.0% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.40, the stock is 2.04% and 1.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 97787.0 and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 13.20% off its SMA200. AMK registered 56.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.52.

The stock witnessed a 4.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.52%, and is 4.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) has around 980 employees, a market worth around $2.15B and $646.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.14 and Fwd P/E is 11.84. Profit margin for the company is 15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.17% and -10.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 294.20% this year.

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.89M, and float is at 22.04M with Short Float at 1.07%.

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Angus Ted F.,the company’sEVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Angus Ted F. sold 7,265 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $28.16 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Wolfsen Natalie Grace (EVP, Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 1,348 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $29.61 per share for $39914.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the AMK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Kim Michael (President & CCO) disposed off 1,348 shares at an average price of $29.61 for $39914.0. The insider now directly holds 334,308 shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK).

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) that is trading 25.10% up over the past 12 months and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) that is 29.30% higher over the same period. Evercore Inc. (EVR) is 33.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.