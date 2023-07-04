What should you know before buying stock in BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) is 20.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.15 and a high of $36.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BJRI stock was last observed hovering at around $31.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.35% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -18.0% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.86, the stock is 1.99% and 2.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 96260.0 and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 6.27% off its SMA200. BJRI registered 46.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.37.

The stock witnessed a 5.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.33%, and is 3.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $733.10M and $1.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 124.94 and Fwd P/E is 27.75. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.11% and -11.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 210.80% this year.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.48M, and float is at 22.55M with Short Float at 6.14%.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Krakower Brian S,the company’sChief Information Officer. SEC filings show that Krakower Brian S sold 1,170 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $32.46 per share for a total of $37978.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4959.0 shares.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Krakower Brian S (Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 950 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $31.08 per share for $29526.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6129.0 shares of the BJRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Pinsak Christopher P (Senior VP Operations) disposed off 3,212 shares at an average price of $31.92 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 3,952 shares of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI).

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is trading 62.55% up over the past 12 months and Brinker International Inc. (EAT) that is 68.23% higher over the same period. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is 64.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.