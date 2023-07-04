What should you know before buying stock in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) is -20.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.72 and a high of $40.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HMN stock was last observed hovering at around $29.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $36.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.57% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 17.33% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.76, the stock is -1.78% and -5.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -15.33% off its SMA200. HMN registered -22.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.24.

The stock witnessed a -2.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.11%, and is 1.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $1.40B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.39. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.62% and -25.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -101.80% this year.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.30M, and float is at 40.26M with Short Float at 1.22%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McClure Beverley J.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that McClure Beverley J. sold 560 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $30.27 per share for a total of $16951.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22477.0 shares.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Weckenbrock Michael (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $32.82 per share for $52512.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5424.0 shares of the HMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, McClure Beverley J. (Director) disposed off 560 shares at an average price of $33.48 for $18749.0. The insider now directly holds 20,020 shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN).

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Allstate Corporation (ALL) that is trading -13.14% down over the past 12 months and The Progressive Corporation (PGR) that is 14.04% higher over the same period. American International Group Inc. (AIG) is 13.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.