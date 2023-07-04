What should you know before buying stock in Marpai Inc. (MRAI)

Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) is -43.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.65 and a high of $13.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRAI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -9.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -9.33% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.64, the stock is -25.20% and -35.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 88235.0 and changing -4.09% at the moment leaves the stock -53.11% off its SMA200. MRAI registered -57.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.58.

The stock witnessed a -37.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.96%, and is -14.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.62% over the week and 14.96% over the month.

Marpai Inc. (MRAI) has around 303 employees, a market worth around $11.90M and $27.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -0.73% and -87.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-100.50%).

Marpai Inc. (MRAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marpai Inc. (MRAI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marpai Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.60% this year.

Marpai Inc. (MRAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.25M, and float is at 4.55M with Short Float at 1.06%.

Marpai Inc. (MRAI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Marpai Inc. (MRAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gonzalez Edmundo,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Gonzalez Edmundo bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $0.51 per share for a total of $10102.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.89 million shares.

Marpai Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Gonzalez Edmundo (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 8,110 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $0.96 per share for $7786.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.87 million shares of the MRAI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Gonzalez Edmundo (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $0.93 for $930.0. The insider now directly holds 860,079 shares of Marpai Inc. (MRAI).