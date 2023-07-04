What should you know before buying stock in Matthews International Corporation (MATW)

Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ: MATW) is 41.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.12 and a high of $42.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MATW stock was last observed hovering at around $42.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.58% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 9.98% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.21, the stock is 5.61% and 9.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 90835.0 and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 27.97% off its SMA200. MATW registered 50.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.80.

The stock witnessed a 11.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.83%, and is 7.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Matthews International Corporation (MATW) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $1.28B and $1.81B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.87. Profit margin for the company is -3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.34% and 1.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.50%).

Matthews International Corporation (MATW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Matthews International Corporation (MATW) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Matthews International Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.60% this year.

Matthews International Corporation (MATW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.18M, and float is at 27.43M with Short Float at 2.06%.

Matthews International Corporation (MATW) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Matthews International Corporation (MATW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARTOLACCI JOSEPH C,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that BARTOLACCI JOSEPH C sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $30.17 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Matthews International Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that Awenowicz Ronald C (SVP, Global Compliance & HR) sold a total of 398 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $25.92 per share for $10316.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 807.0 shares of the MATW stock.

Matthews International Corporation (MATW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Service Corporation International (SCI) that is trading -5.22% down over the past 12 months and Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) that is -17.50% lower over the same period. Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) is 22.97% up on the 1-year trading charts.