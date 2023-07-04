What should you know before buying stock in NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) is -14.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.23 and a high of $21.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NXGN stock was last observed hovering at around $16.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.48% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -0.81% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.13, the stock is -0.05% and -1.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 91153.0 and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -9.83% off its SMA200. NXGN registered -7.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.29.

The stock witnessed a 3.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.35%, and is 1.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) has around 2783 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $653.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.10. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.90% and -26.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.60%).

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -265.90% this year.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.07M, and float is at 55.01M with Short Float at 6.36%.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Metcalfe David A,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Metcalfe David A sold 32,372 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $20.58 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that Waters Mitchell (EVP, Commercial Growth) sold a total of 9,783 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $20.50 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70469.0 shares of the NXGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Metcalfe David A (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 32,372 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 178,984 shares of NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN).