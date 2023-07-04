Why AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) is 17.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.56 and a high of $112.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVAV stock was last observed hovering at around $102.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.57% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.53% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -6.01% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $100.71, the stock is 4.96% and 0.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -1.54% at the moment leaves the stock 10.20% off its SMA200. AVAV registered 22.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$33.58.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.87%, and is 11.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.99% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) has around 1259 employees, a market worth around $2.50B and $540.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 35.08. Profit margin for the company is -32.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.07% and -10.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.00%).

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AeroVironment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.30% this year.

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.46M, and float is at 24.66M with Short Float at 3.40%.

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PAGE STEPHEN F,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that PAGE STEPHEN F sold 2,105 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $90.78 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45721.0 shares.

AeroVironment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that MULLER EDWARD R (Director) sold a total of 7,511 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $92.54 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20408.0 shares of the AVAV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, PAGE STEPHEN F (Director) disposed off 5,089 shares at an average price of $88.47 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 34,837 shares of AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV).

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 7.56% up over the past 12 months and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) that is 5.02% higher over the same period. AAR Corp. (AIR) is 37.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.