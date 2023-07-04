Why ALLETE Inc. (ALE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

ALLETE Inc. (NYSE: ALE) is -9.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.77 and a high of $67.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALE stock was last observed hovering at around $57.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.94% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -8.24% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.45, the stock is -2.39% and -4.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -3.94% off its SMA200. ALE registered -0.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.34.

The stock witnessed a 0.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.20%, and is -1.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

ALLETE Inc. (ALE) has around 1482 employees, a market worth around $3.31B and $1.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.39 and Fwd P/E is 14.31. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.36% and -13.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

ALLETE Inc. (ALE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ALLETE Inc. (ALE) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ALLETE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.90% this year.

ALLETE Inc. (ALE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.30M, and float is at 56.94M with Short Float at 1.46%.

ALLETE Inc. (ALE) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at ALLETE Inc. (ALE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 15 times.

ALLETE Inc. (ALE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading -8.31% down over the past 12 months and NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is -4.11% lower over the same period. Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is -10.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.