Why Bally’s Corporation (BALY) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY) is -17.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.09 and a high of $26.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BALY stock was last observed hovering at around $15.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.34% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 6.0% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.98, the stock is 4.14% and 2.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 2.70% at the moment leaves the stock -17.75% off its SMA200. BALY registered -19.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.23.

The stock witnessed a 13.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.14%, and is 9.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

Bally’s Corporation (BALY) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $713.83M and $2.31B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.08. Profit margin for the company is -10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.08% and -40.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.40%).

Bally’s Corporation (BALY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bally’s Corporation (BALY) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bally’s Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -217.00% this year.

Bally’s Corporation (BALY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.42M, and float is at 38.45M with Short Float at 4.59%.

Bally’s Corporation (BALY) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Bally’s Corporation (BALY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Standard General L.P.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Standard General L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $22.60 per share for a total of $10.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.59 million shares.

Bally’s Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 27 that CRISAFULLI MARC A (EVP Government Relations) sold a total of 20,363 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 27 and was made at $22.00 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40896.0 shares of the BALY stock.

