Why Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) is 10.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.07 and a high of $95.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CWST stock was last observed hovering at around $90.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.45% off its average median price target of $104.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.0% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 1.12% higher than the price target low of $89.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $88.00, the stock is -1.15% and -2.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -2.71% at the moment leaves the stock 6.43% off its SMA200. CWST registered 21.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.86.

The stock witnessed a -3.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.46%, and is 2.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $4.97B and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 86.79 and Fwd P/E is 72.25. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.59% and -8.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.50% this year.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.95M, and float is at 56.36M with Short Float at 2.70%.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CASELLA JOHN W,the company’sCHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that CASELLA JOHN W sold 3,216 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $82.23 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47031.0 shares.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Coletta Edmond (PRESIDENT & CFO) sold a total of 1,610 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $82.23 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the CWST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, CASELLA DOUGLAS R (VICE CHAIRMAN, BD OF DIRECTORS) disposed off 916 shares at an average price of $82.23 for $75323.0. The insider now directly holds 160,045 shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST).

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) that is trading 14.50% up over the past 12 months and Republic Services Inc. (RSG) that is 16.35% higher over the same period. Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) is 103.85% up on the 1-year trading charts.