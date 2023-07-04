Why Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX) is 7.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.51 and a high of $18.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FHTX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $6.86, the stock is -16.36% and -3.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -2.56% at the moment leaves the stock -3.72% off its SMA200. FHTX registered -49.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.69.

The stock witnessed a 7.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.65%, and is -21.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.50% over the week and 8.93% over the month.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) has around 161 employees, a market worth around $301.29M and $20.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 52.11% and -62.14% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.81M, and float is at 30.89M with Short Float at 6.80%.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) that is trading 16.15% up over the past 12 months and Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) that is -40.18% lower over the same period. Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) is -20.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.