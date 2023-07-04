Why Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is 20.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.96 and a high of $28.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GDOT stock was last observed hovering at around $18.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39%.

Currently trading at $19.13, the stock is 1.07% and 6.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 2.08% at the moment leaves the stock 6.35% off its SMA200. GDOT registered -23.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.52.

The stock witnessed a 5.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.35%, and is 6.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.42% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $989.79M and $1.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.20 and Fwd P/E is 8.67. Distance from 52-week low is 27.87% and -33.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 39.50% this year.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.81M, and float is at 51.01M with Short Float at 4.16%.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JACOBS WILLIAM I,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that JACOBS WILLIAM I sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $22.48 per share for a total of $11240.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70055.0 shares.

Green Dot Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that JACOBS WILLIAM I (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $24.88 per share for $12440.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70555.0 shares of the GDOT stock.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Visa Inc. (V) that is trading 20.88% up over the past 12 months and eBay Inc. (EBAY) that is 7.30% higher over the same period. Walmart Inc. (WMT) is 30.21% up on the 1-year trading charts.