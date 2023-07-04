Why Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) is 175.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $3.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JSPR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $6.43 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.38% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 66.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.33, the stock is -9.23% and -10.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -2.92% at the moment leaves the stock 1.65% off its SMA200. JSPR registered -31.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 189.13%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.45.

The stock witnessed a -19.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.52%, and is 5.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.66% over the week and 6.68% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 244.38% and -65.00% from its 52-week high.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.60% this year.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.33M, and float is at 99.12M with Short Float at 0.73%.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mahal Jeetinder Singh. SEC filings show that Mahal Jeetinder Singh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $1.66 per share for a total of $14915.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that French Anna Louise (Director) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $1.48 per share for $10360.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23750.0 shares of the JSPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 13, EMSTER KURT VON (Director) disposed off 9,075 shares at an average price of $1.49 for $13524.0. The insider now directly holds 21,175 shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR).