Why Kinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNTK) is 6.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.32 and a high of $41.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KNTK stock was last observed hovering at around $35.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.1% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -3.59% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.22, the stock is 4.68% and 10.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 8.87% off its SMA200. KNTK registered 3.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.85.

The stock witnessed a 7.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.52%, and is 4.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK) has around 300 employees, a market worth around $4.97B and $1.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.22 and Fwd P/E is 15.12. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.84% and -14.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kinetik Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 179.40% this year.

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.39M, and float is at 18.85M with Short Float at 8.39%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Kinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Welch Jamie. SEC filings show that Welch Jamie bought 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $31.13 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.14 million shares.

Kinetik Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that Carpenter Toddsold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $31.30 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the KNTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, Wall Matthew (Executive Vice President, COO) disposed off 3,800 shares at an average price of $31.18 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 472,798 shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK).