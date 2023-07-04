Why should you keep an eye on AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD)?

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) is -9.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.44 and a high of $25.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMTD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $139.79 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.83% off the consensus price target high of $139.79 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.83% higher than the price target low of $139.79 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.63, the stock is 0.34% and 0.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 94308.0 and changing 3.16% at the moment leaves the stock -11.26% off its SMA200. AMTD registered -29.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.18.

The stock witnessed a 3.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.82%, and is 3.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.46% over the week and 4.19% over the month.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) has around 116 employees, a market worth around $388.40M and $133.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.01. Distance from 52-week low is 13.19% and -93.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMTD IDEA Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/29/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.50% this year.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.20M, and float is at 10.38M with Short Float at 7.07%.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Morgan Stanley (MS) that is trading 14.40% up over the past 12 months and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) that is 9.96% higher over the same period. The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is -8.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.