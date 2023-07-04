Why should you keep an eye on Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX)?

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX) is -12.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.53 and a high of $14.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EWTX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.5% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 68.64% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.84, the stock is -9.67% and -12.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 88994.0 and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock -13.45% off its SMA200. EWTX registered -1.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.11%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.88.

The stock witnessed a -21.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.54%, and is 14.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.15% over the week and 7.41% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 41.77% and -45.29% from its 52-week high.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.60% this year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.27M, and float is at 62.64M with Short Float at 8.58%.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Donovan Joanne M.,the company’sCMO. SEC filings show that Donovan Joanne M. sold 3,254 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $8.90 per share for a total of $28977.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9960.0 shares.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that KOCH KEVIN (President and CEO) sold a total of 3,203 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $8.90 per share for $28522.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7213.0 shares of the EWTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, MOORE JOHN R (General Counsel) disposed off 1,897 shares at an average price of $8.90 for $16893.0. The insider now directly holds 6,565 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX).

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -30.02% down over the past 12 months and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) that is 24.20% higher over the same period. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is 47.27% up on the 1-year trading charts.