Why should you keep an eye on Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT)?

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) is 24.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.60 and a high of $121.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EEFT stock was last observed hovering at around $117.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.04% off the consensus price target high of $155.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -12.13% lower than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $117.74, the stock is 3.96% and 4.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 98307.0 and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 16.84% off its SMA200. EEFT registered 17.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.50.

The stock witnessed a 4.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.22%, and is 5.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) has around 9500 employees, a market worth around $5.75B and $3.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.71 and Fwd P/E is 13.33. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.44% and -3.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 227.00% this year.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.81M, and float is at 47.04M with Short Float at 3.52%.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brown Michael J,the company’sCEO & President. SEC filings show that Brown Michael J sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $120.69 per share for a total of $6.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.49 million shares.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Fountas Nikos (CEO, EFT EMEA Division) sold a total of 4,280 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $103.06 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31529.0 shares of the EEFT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Brown Michael J (CEO & President) disposed off 15,689 shares at an average price of $89.87 for $1.41 million. The insider now directly holds 1,467,763 shares of Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT).

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 30.32% up over the past 12 months and PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is -2.81% lower over the same period. Citigroup Inc. (C) is 1.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.