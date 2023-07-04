Why should you keep an eye on Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)?

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) is -11.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.42 and a high of $37.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GETY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $7.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 18.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.92, the stock is -5.43% and -12.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 97723.0 and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -15.37% off its SMA200. GETY registered -50.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.72.

The stock witnessed a 6.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.34%, and is 1.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 6.12% over the month.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $1.95B and $930.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.00. Profit margin for the company is -16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.86% and -87.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -560.10% this year.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 395.31M, and float is at 193.29M with Short Float at 0.51%.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mikael Cho,the company’sSenior Vice President. SEC filings show that Mikael Cho sold 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $4.95 per share for a total of $495.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Mikael Cho (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 56,711 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $4.96 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the GETY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Mikael Cho (Senior Vice President) disposed off 16,763 shares at an average price of $4.96 for $83144.0. The insider now directly holds 125,000 shares of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY).