Why should you keep an eye on Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI)?

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) is 47.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $7.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MIGI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.08% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.03, the stock is -18.35% and -24.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 96732.0 and changing 7.41% at the moment leaves the stock -22.62% off its SMA200. MIGI registered -68.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.66.

The stock witnessed a -21.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.52%, and is -13.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.36% over the week and 9.87% over the month.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $36.19M and $72.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 77.05% and -71.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.60%).

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.00% this year.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.95M, and float is at 13.67M with Short Float at 0.51%.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hughes Michael Forrest,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hughes Michael Forrest bought 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $0.37 per share for a total of $12873.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.