Why should you keep an eye on Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA)?

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) is -43.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.06 and a high of $26.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OCEA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $17.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.45% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 65.24% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.91, the stock is 2.13% and 0.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 90654.0 and changing -1.63% at the moment leaves the stock -29.38% off its SMA200. OCEA registered -40.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.66%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.47.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.96%, and is -11.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.88% over the week and 9.00% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 93.20% and -77.78% from its 52-week high.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/29/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.90% this year.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.01M, and float is at 8.04M with Short Float at 3.63%.