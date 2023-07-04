Why should you keep an eye on Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR)?

Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: RNGR) is -7.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.50 and a high of $12.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RNGR stock was last observed hovering at around $10.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.37% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 15.08% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.19, the stock is -5.78% and -8.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 87932.0 and changing -0.49% at the moment leaves the stock -5.60% off its SMA200. RNGR registered 0.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.24.

The stock witnessed a -9.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.00%, and is 2.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $249.25M and $642.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.56 and Fwd P/E is 5.07. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.88% and -18.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ranger Energy Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.80% this year.

Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.94M, and float is at 22.41M with Short Float at 0.13%.

Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hooker J. Matt,the company’sSVP – Well Services. SEC filings show that Hooker J. Matt sold 700 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $12.00 per share for a total of $8403.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74190.0 shares.

Ranger Energy Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Hooker J. Matt (SVP – Well Services) sold a total of 9,735 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $12.01 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74890.0 shares of the RNGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, AUSTIN WILLIAM M (Director) acquired 7,000 shares at an average price of $8.69 for $60830.0. The insider now directly holds 106,800 shares of Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR).

Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) that is -17.30% lower over the past 12 months.