Why WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) is -14.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.59 and a high of $51.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WSFS stock was last observed hovering at around $37.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0%.

Currently trading at $38.72, the stock is 2.36% and 10.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 2.65% at the moment leaves the stock -10.43% off its SMA200. WSFS registered -3.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.41%.

The stock witnessed a 13.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.95%, and is 5.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.76% over the week and 4.22% over the month.

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) has around 2160 employees, a market worth around $2.33B and $786.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.64 and Fwd P/E is 9.07. Profit margin for the company is 35.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.87% and -25.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.60% this year.

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.51M, and float is at 60.94M with Short Float at 2.21%.

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Davis Christine Elizabeth,the company’sEVP, Chief Risk Officer. SEC filings show that Davis Christine Elizabeth bought 798 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 at a price of $34.11 per share for a total of $27220.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1753.0 shares.

WSFS Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Kruzinski Shari (EVP, Chief Customer Officer) sold a total of 920 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $50.02 per share for $46023.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10395.0 shares of the WSFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Ward Patrick Joseph (Executive Vice President) disposed off 1,305 shares at an average price of $46.38 for $60525.0. The insider now directly holds 140,881 shares of WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS).

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) that is -16.02% lower over the past 12 months.