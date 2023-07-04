Will Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE: CSV) is 18.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.71 and a high of $44.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSV stock was last observed hovering at around $32.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $42.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.58% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 18.22% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.71, the stock is 16.77% and 17.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 77928.0 and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 12.00% off its SMA200. CSV registered -17.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.62.

The stock witnessed a 28.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.18%, and is 19.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.42% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) has around 1174 employees, a market worth around $405.93M and $367.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.04 and Fwd P/E is 12.16. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.03% and -26.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carriage Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.20% this year.

Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.76M, and float is at 13.06M with Short Float at 2.05%.

Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PAYNE MELVIN C,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that PAYNE MELVIN C sold 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $27.42 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.15 million shares.

Carriage Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that PAYNE MELVIN C (CEO) sold a total of 36,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $27.49 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.17 million shares of the CSV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Elliott Paul Donald (Sr. VP and Regional Partner) disposed off 3,894 shares at an average price of $27.78 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 33,891 shares of Carriage Services Inc. (CSV).

Carriage Services Inc. (CSV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Service Corporation International (SCI) that is trading -5.22% down over the past 12 months and Matthews International Corporation (MATW) that is 50.72% higher over the same period.