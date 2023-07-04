Will ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS) is -10.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $138.83 and a high of $191.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXLS stock was last observed hovering at around $151.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $150.98, the stock is -0.46% and -3.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 83668.0 and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock -8.81% off its SMA200. EXLS registered 2.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.44.

The stock witnessed a -1.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.70%, and is 2.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.62% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) has around 45400 employees, a market worth around $4.98B and $1.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.32 and Fwd P/E is 19.23. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.75% and -21.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 26.10% this year.

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.44M, and float is at 31.89M with Short Float at 3.01%.

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) Insider Activity

A total of 99 insider transactions have happened at ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Minto Anne Elizabeth,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Minto Anne Elizabeth sold 3 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $147.32 per share for a total of $442.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2533.0 shares.

ExlService Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Minto Anne Elizabeth (Director) sold a total of 557 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $152.74 per share for $85076.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the EXLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, OSTLER CLYDE W (Director) disposed off 1,402 shares at an average price of $178.11 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 15,843 shares of ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS).

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMREP Corporation (AXR) that is trading 65.94% up over the past 12 months and WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) that is -1.59% lower over the same period. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) is 14.97% up on the 1-year trading charts.