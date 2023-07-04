Will IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) is -26.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $4.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ICCM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $4.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.64% off the consensus price target high of $4.88 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 62.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.14, the stock is -2.00% and -4.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 84948.0 and changing -1.72% at the moment leaves the stock -6.33% off its SMA200. ICCM registered -35.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.78.

The stock witnessed a 6.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.87%, and is -0.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 5.71% over the month.

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $52.01M and $3.05M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 52.00% and -75.90% from its 52-week high.

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IceCure Medical Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.90% this year.

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.62M, and float is at 17.61M with Short Float at 0.74%.