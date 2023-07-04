Will IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) is 41.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.88 and a high of $137.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IPGP stock was last observed hovering at around $135.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.44% off its average median price target of $134.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.95% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -19.98% lower than the price target low of $112.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $134.38, the stock is 7.65% and 13.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock 26.39% off its SMA200. IPGP registered 42.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.62.

The stock witnessed a 21.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.98%, and is 3.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) has around 6230 employees, a market worth around $6.35B and $1.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 69.81 and Fwd P/E is 22.91. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.24% and -2.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IPG Photonics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.20% this year.

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.54M, and float is at 30.36M with Short Float at 1.34%.

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Meurice Eric,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Meurice Eric sold 785 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $133.61 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16491.0 shares.

IPG Photonics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 26 that Valentin Gapontsev Trust I (10% Owner) sold a total of 8,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 26 and was made at $131.36 per share for $1.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.32 million shares of the IPGP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 20, Ovtchinnikov Alexander (SVP, Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 3,822 shares at an average price of $135.85 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 65,929 shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP).

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradyne Inc. (TER) that is trading 25.20% up over the past 12 months and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) that is -27.73% lower over the same period. National Instruments Corporation (NATI) is 83.64% up on the 1-year trading charts.