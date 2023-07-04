Will Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE: MEG) is -3.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.64 and a high of $55.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MEG stock was last observed hovering at around $42.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.93% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.28% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -23.0% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.05, the stock is 3.49% and 17.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 81774.0 and changing 2.21% at the moment leaves the stock 5.09% off its SMA200. MEG registered 27.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.93.

The stock witnessed a 19.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.69%, and is 7.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $541.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.31% and -21.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.30%).

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.00% this year.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.86M, and float is at 27.25M with Short Float at 2.59%.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Field Janet Risi,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Field Janet Risi bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $36.05 per share for a total of $36050.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14006.0 shares.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that PRICE JAMES K (Director) bought a total of 27,636 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $36.18 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.06 million shares of the MEG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, PRESBY J THOMAS (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $36.16 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 43,832 shares of Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG).

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG): Who are the competitors?

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) is 9.67% up on the 1-year trading charts.