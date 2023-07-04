Will OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) is 48.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.31 and a high of $127.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OSIS stock was last observed hovering at around $117.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.34% off the consensus price target high of $152.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 11.25% higher than the price target low of $133.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $118.04, the stock is -3.06% and 0.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 76499.0 and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 24.38% off its SMA200. OSIS registered 38.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.56.

The stock witnessed a -1.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.32%, and is -0.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) has around 6298 employees, a market worth around $1.96B and $1.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.47 and Fwd P/E is 16.60. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.32% and -7.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OSI Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.30% this year.

OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.81M, and float is at 15.90M with Short Float at 1.99%.

OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MEHRA AJAY,the company’sEXECUTVE VICE PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that MEHRA AJAY sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $123.90 per share for a total of $1.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37532.0 shares.

OSI Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that ALIABADI MANOOCHER M (PRES., OPTOELECTRONICS DIV) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $125.62 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81349.0 shares of the OSIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, Ballhaus William Francis JR (Director) disposed off 1,025 shares at an average price of $125.72 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 22,935 shares of OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS).

OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading -14.13% down over the past 12 months and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is 4.22% higher over the same period. Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) is -12.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.