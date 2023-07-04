Will SeqLL Inc. (SQL) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ: SQL) is 37.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $2.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SQL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 73.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.40, the stock is -2.49% and -5.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock -22.14% off its SMA200. SQL registered -52.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.60k and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.40.

The stock witnessed a -18.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.22%, and is 9.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.81% over the week and 9.49% over the month.

SeqLL Inc. (SQL) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $5.71M and $0.03M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 74.15% and -83.30% from its 52-week high.

SeqLL Inc. (SQL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SeqLL Inc. (SQL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SeqLL Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.90% this year.

SeqLL Inc. (SQL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.89M, and float is at 7.52M with Short Float at 3.25%.

SeqLL Inc. (SQL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at SeqLL Inc. (SQL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Miscoll Douglas Patrick,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Miscoll Douglas Patrick bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $0.33 per share for a total of $495.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

SeqLL Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Miscoll Douglas Patrick (Director) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $0.35 per share for $525.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the SQL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, JONES DANIEL ROBERT (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 5,733 shares at an average price of $0.39 for $2236.0. The insider now directly holds 2,565,733 shares of SeqLL Inc. (SQL).