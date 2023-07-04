Will XPEL Inc. (XPEL) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) is 40.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.89 and a high of $87.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XPEL stock was last observed hovering at around $84.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.61% off the consensus price target high of $104.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 5.94% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.65, the stock is 7.35% and 12.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 80701.0 and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 22.56% off its SMA200. XPEL registered 84.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.84.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 20.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.58%, and is 6.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

XPEL Inc. (XPEL) has around 818 employees, a market worth around $2.29B and $338.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.93 and Fwd P/E is 31.11. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.87% and -2.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.70%).

XPEL Inc. (XPEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XPEL Inc. (XPEL) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XPEL Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.10% this year.

XPEL Inc. (XPEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.62M, and float is at 19.66M with Short Float at 5.63%.

XPEL Inc. (XPEL) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at XPEL Inc. (XPEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 58 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Crumly Richard K.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Crumly Richard K. sold 6,856 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 26 at a price of $79.51 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

XPEL Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Crumly Richard K. (Director) sold a total of 4,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $77.47 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the XPEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 12, Crumly Richard K. (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $76.39 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 328,668 shares of XPEL Inc. (XPEL).