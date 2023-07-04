Xencor Inc. (XNCR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR) is -4.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.46 and a high of $38.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XNCR stock was last observed hovering at around $24.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $24.90, the stock is -5.18% and -7.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -12.71% off its SMA200. XNCR registered -9.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.25.

The stock witnessed a -8.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.72%, and is 0.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Xencor Inc. (XNCR) has around 281 employees, a market worth around $1.50B and $98.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1.80% and -34.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.40%).

Xencor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -167.70% this year.

Xencor Inc. (XNCR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.77M, and float is at 59.45M with Short Float at 9.29%.

Xencor Inc. (XNCR) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Xencor Inc. (XNCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dahiyat Bassil I,the company’sPRESIDENT & CEO. SEC filings show that Dahiyat Bassil I sold 33,497 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $26.19 per share for a total of $0.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Xencor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Dahiyat Bassil I (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold a total of 2,602 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $29.88 per share for $77746.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the XNCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Desjarlais John R (SR. VICE PRESIDENT & CSO) disposed off 1,230 shares at an average price of $29.88 for $36752.0. The insider now directly holds 147,726 shares of Xencor Inc. (XNCR).

Xencor Inc. (XNCR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -8.05% down over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is -12.03% lower over the same period. MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) is 82.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.