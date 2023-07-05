22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -67.54% Change This Year

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) is -67.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $2.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XXII stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $0.30, the stock is -39.03% and -50.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.46 million and changing -21.92% at the moment leaves the stock -66.82% off its SMA200. XXII registered -85.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.51.

The stock witnessed a -50.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.14%, and is -23.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.16% over the week and 10.45% over the month.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) has around 198 employees, a market worth around $72.26M and $75.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -92.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -12.63% and -87.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.60% this year.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 215.78M, and float is at 209.69M with Short Float at 12.73%.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZERCHER MICHAEL,the company’sPresident and COO. SEC filings show that ZERCHER MICHAEL sold 370,789 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $1.35 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.9 million shares.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is trading -0.26% down over the past 12 months and Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) that is 23.24% higher over the same period. Altria Group Inc. (MO) is 9.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.