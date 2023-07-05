Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) – The 85.85% Upside Potential Remains

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) is 1.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $1.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGLE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $3.18 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -28.57% lower than the price target low of $0.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.45, the stock is 98.87% and 148.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.03 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 0.39% off its SMA200. AGLE registered -10.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 27.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.02.

The stock witnessed a 248.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.76%, and is 20.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.16% over the week and 21.00% over the month.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) has around 61 employees, a market worth around $34.30M and $1.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 327.26% and -70.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-168.30%).

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.60% this year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.26M, and float is at 60.28M with Short Float at 0.84%.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Souza Marcio,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Souza Marcio bought 90,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $0.56 per share for a total of $50472.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 90000.0 shares.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is 99.75% higher over the past 12 months.