Analysts suggest WeWork Inc. (WE) could spike 91.33% in a year

WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) is -81.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $5.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -30.0% lower than the price target low of $0.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.26, the stock is 19.46% and -10.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.55 million and changing 1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -82.44% off its SMA200. WE registered -94.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$16.38.

The stock witnessed a 55.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -66.55%, and is 11.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.04% over the week and 14.33% over the month.

WeWork Inc. (WE) has around 4300 employees, a market worth around $552.30M and $3.33B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -56.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.49% and -95.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (397.30%).

WeWork Inc. (WE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WeWork Inc. (WE) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WeWork Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.90% this year.

WeWork Inc. (WE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 766.26M, and float is at 647.04M with Short Float at 9.99%.

WeWork Inc. (WE) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at WeWork Inc. (WE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MATHRANI SANDEEP,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that MATHRANI SANDEEP bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $3.91 per share for a total of $97750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.38 million shares.

WeWork Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that MATHRANI SANDEEP (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 23,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $4.25 per share for $99875.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.36 million shares of the WE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, MATHRANI SANDEEP (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $4.98 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 2,335,784 shares of WeWork Inc. (WE).