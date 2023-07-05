Are we looking at the next big move in AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS)?

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) is -3.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.55 and a high of $14.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASTS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.41% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 68.87% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.67, the stock is -20.23% and -13.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -19.68% off its SMA200. ASTS registered -25.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.27.

The stock witnessed a -16.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.07%, and is -30.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.90% over the week and 5.74% over the month.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) has around 342 employees, a market worth around $949.97M and $11.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 31.55% and -67.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-105.80%).

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.60% this year.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.84M, and float is at 45.36M with Short Float at 37.06%.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cisneros Adriana,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Cisneros Adriana bought 36,364 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $5.50 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39764.0 shares.