Are we looking at the next big move in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) is -8.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.97 and a high of $9.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLDP stock was last observed hovering at around $4.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.87% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -45.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.37, the stock is -2.26% and -1.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock -19.57% off its SMA200. BLDP registered -30.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.93.

The stock witnessed a 1.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.54%, and is 2.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 5.65% over the month.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has around 1296 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $76.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 9.94% and -52.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.20% this year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 298.43M, and float is at 251.77M with Short Float at 12.68%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) that is trading -37.12% down over the past 12 months and Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) that is 24.12% higher over the same period.