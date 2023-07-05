Are we looking at the next big move in Enbridge Inc. (ENB)?

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is -4.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.02 and a high of $45.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENB stock was last observed hovering at around $37.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $43.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.82% off the consensus price target high of $48.51 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 6.33% higher than the price target low of $39.97 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.44, the stock is 0.61% and -0.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -3.67% off its SMA200. ENB registered -11.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.62.

The stock witnessed a 3.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.86%, and is 1.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.90% over the week and 1.41% over the month.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has around 11100 employees, a market worth around $75.22B and $37.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.07 and Fwd P/E is 12.51. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.91% and -17.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.60% this year.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.02B, and float is at 2.02B with Short Float at 1.64%.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Enbridge Inc. (ENB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 23 times.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading 29.71% up over the past 12 months and Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) that is -15.60% lower over the same period. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is 8.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.