Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Is Up 7.01% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) is 7.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.42 and a high of $33.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BKR stock was last observed hovering at around $31.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.51% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -5.33% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.60, the stock is 4.07% and 8.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing -0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 10.61% off its SMA200. BKR registered 9.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.08.

The stock witnessed a 10.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.49%, and is 3.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has around 56000 employees, a market worth around $31.76B and $22.04B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.60. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.79% and -4.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baker Hughes Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -129.10% this year.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.01B, and float is at 1.00B with Short Float at 1.65%.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Baker Hughes Company (BKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Apostolides James E,the company’sSVP, Enterprise Op Excellence. SEC filings show that Apostolides James E sold 3,195 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $29.93 per share for a total of $95626.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8147.0 shares.

Baker Hughes Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that Camilleri Kurt (SVP/Controller/Chief Acctg Off) sold a total of 12,293 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $28.53 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1000.0 shares of the BKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, BORRAS MARIA C (EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip) disposed off 9,811 shares at an average price of $30.93 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 59,463 shares of Baker Hughes Company (BKR).

Baker Hughes Company (BKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 38.51% up over the past 12 months and Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is 37.86% higher over the same period. Halliburton Company (HAL) is 7.30% up on the 1-year trading charts.