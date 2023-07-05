Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is -0.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.97 and a high of $20.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $16.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $23.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.07% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -18.23% lower than the price target low of $14.43 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.06, the stock is 1.88% and -4.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.8 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -0.79% off its SMA200. GOLD registered -2.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.34.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.13%, and is 2.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has around 21300 employees, a market worth around $29.89B and $10.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 279.67 and Fwd P/E is 15.08. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.55% and -17.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Barrick Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.50% this year.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.75B, and float is at 1.75B with Short Float at 1.11%.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) that is trading 11.01% up over the past 12 months and Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) that is 73.36% higher over the same period. Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is 53.62% up on the 1-year trading charts.