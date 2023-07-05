BHP Group Limited (BHP) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) is -1.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.92 and a high of $71.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BHP stock was last observed hovering at around $59.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.23% off its average median price target of $63.31 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.23% off the consensus price target high of $75.40 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -23.13% lower than the price target low of $49.46 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.90, the stock is 0.84% and 3.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 2.06% at the moment leaves the stock 2.42% off its SMA200. BHP registered 8.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.09.

The stock witnessed a 8.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.96%, and is 2.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.07% over the week and 1.23% over the month.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) has around 37908 employees, a market worth around $156.70B and $60.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.47. Profit margin for the company is 46.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.80% and -14.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.10%).

BHP Group Limited (BHP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BHP Group Limited (BHP) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BHP Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.50% this year.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.53B, and float is at 2.46B with Short Float at 0.28%.

BHP Group Limited (BHP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rio Tinto Group (RIO) that is trading 6.69% up over the past 12 months.