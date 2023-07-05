Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -98.35% Change This Year

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) is -98.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.06 and a high of $20.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BDRX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $3149.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 100.0% off the consensus price target high of $3149.49 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 100.0% higher than the price target low of $3149.49 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.07, the stock is -15.00% and -57.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.92 million and changing -4.96% at the moment leaves the stock -98.10% off its SMA200. BDRX registered -99.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -98.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.18.

The stock witnessed a -23.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -83.28%, and is 4.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.19% over the week and 12.19% over the month.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) has around 27 employees, a market worth around $4.18M and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.67% and -99.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-213.30%).

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/29/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.30% this year.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.77M, and float is at 41.47M with Short Float at 0.69%.