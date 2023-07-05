Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) is 668.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $4.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BTBT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55%.

Currently trading at $4.61, the stock is 29.88% and 65.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.73 million and changing 13.55% at the moment leaves the stock 192.92% off its SMA200. BTBT registered 251.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 708.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$23.89.

The stock witnessed a 44.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 199.35%, and is 14.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.03% over the week and 10.82% over the month.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has around 18 employees, a market worth around $390.05M and $32.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 769.65% and -3.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-131.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 64.30% this year.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.50M, and float is at 75.50M with Short Float at 12.23%.